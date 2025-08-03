Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after purchasing an additional 329,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,631,684,000 after buying an additional 272,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,130.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,040.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

