Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $218,000 Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.