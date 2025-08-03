Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.0% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 153,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $219.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

