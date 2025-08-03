Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,411 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
