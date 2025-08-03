Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,411 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.