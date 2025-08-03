Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,503 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

