Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.9%

MGM stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

