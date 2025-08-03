Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $295,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after buying an additional 908,544 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0%

BABA opened at $117.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $279.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.