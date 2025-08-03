Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,823,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 318,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter.

CGSD stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

