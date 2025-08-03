United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 6,000 Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $8,464,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 286,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

