Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 509.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 522,597 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10,645.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 329,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

