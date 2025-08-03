Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 73,300 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 426.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $42.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

