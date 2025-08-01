Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $42.34. 43,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 56,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

