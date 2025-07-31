Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 877 Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,905,000 after purchasing an additional 105,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.3%

SWX stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

