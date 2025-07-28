Rep. John McGuire Purchases Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative John McGuire (R-Virginia) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA” account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/16/2025.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,074.14. The company has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

