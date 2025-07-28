Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.