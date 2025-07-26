Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 16.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $44,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,048,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 704,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 372,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.