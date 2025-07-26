Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FREL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.