Whittier Trust Co. Sells 364 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.57.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $406.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.