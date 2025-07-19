Sigma Planning Corp Has $505,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,570,000 after buying an additional 526,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000.

Shares of USXF opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $55.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

