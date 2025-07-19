Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

