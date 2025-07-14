Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.