Florida Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.