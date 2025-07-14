Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after buying an additional 329,712 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,389,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 166,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

