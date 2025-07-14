Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 968.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 824,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:APTV opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.