Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

