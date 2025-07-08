Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.11 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00006697 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $133.11 million and $6.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.34772084 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $5,993,803.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

