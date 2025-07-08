eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $369.43 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,909.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.81 or 0.00461677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,889,310,922,582 coins and its circulating supply is 19,889,289,047,582 coins. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.