Dymension 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,048,529,109 coins and its circulating supply is 321,884,552 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,048,512,021 with 321,732,398 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.22710402 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $6,119,050.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

