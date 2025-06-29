Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $568.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

