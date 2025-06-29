Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

