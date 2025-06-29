Promising Retail Stocks To Research – June 26th

Tesla, Apple, Micron Technology, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are equity shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to individual consumers through physical stores, e-commerce platforms, or both. Their performance is driven largely by consumer spending patterns, economic conditions, seasonal trends and shifts in disposable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.74. 62,834,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,143,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.45.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.92. 32,015,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,465,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $220.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,441,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568,297. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,244,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,348,699. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $497.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,589,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,939,664. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $497.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

