Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

ORCL opened at $210.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.