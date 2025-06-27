Victrix Investment Advisors Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

