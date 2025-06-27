Top Outdoor Stocks To Research – June 26th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Affirm are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—ranging from camping and hiking equipment to performance clothing and adventure travel. Investors in outdoor stocks seek exposure to the growing consumer trend toward active, nature-based lifestyles and the brand loyalty often associated with specialty outdoor retailers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.17. 8,010,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,045. The company has a market cap of $767.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $220.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.94.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 2,821,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,952. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

