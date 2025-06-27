The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a 9.4% increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Kroger Trading Down 1.3%

KR opened at $71.25 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,753 shares of company stock worth $17,688,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kroger stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

