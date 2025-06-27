Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $226.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.30.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.