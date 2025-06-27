Paragon Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $214.45 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

