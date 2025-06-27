Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

