Diversified Trust Co Sells 776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 124,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $419.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $421.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

