Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Andrew W. Poppink Sells 275 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of JLL opened at $254.09 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

