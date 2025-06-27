Insider Selling: uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $30,518.40 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
QURE opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,077.05% and a negative return on equity of 483.87%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
