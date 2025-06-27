Insider Selling: uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $30,518.40 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QURE opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,077.05% and a negative return on equity of 483.87%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

