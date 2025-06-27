Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM) Director Grant Sboros Purchases 315,000 Shares

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) Director Grant Sboros purchased 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$42,525.00.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

Shares of ESM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. Euro Sun Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

