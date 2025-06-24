Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Head to Head Analysis

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aeon Global Health and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Revvity 0 4 10 1 2.80

Revvity has a consensus target price of $125.64, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Revvity 10.35% 7.73% 4.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Revvity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revvity $2.76 billion 4.08 $270.39 million $2.35 40.60

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Summary

Revvity beats Aeon Global Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

