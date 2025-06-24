Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.