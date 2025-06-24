Moneywise Inc. Sells 85,693 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,693 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.