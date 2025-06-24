iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

