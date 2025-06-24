Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,638 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

HON opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

