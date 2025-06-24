Financial Review: McKesson (MCK) & Its Peers

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare McKesson to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McKesson and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 3 10 1 2.86 McKesson Competitors 104 1127 2019 112 2.64

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $696.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given McKesson’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.92% -201.12% 5.83% McKesson Competitors 2.88% -3.91% 7.65%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares McKesson and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

McKesson has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 26.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McKesson and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $359.05 billion $3.30 billion 27.80 McKesson Competitors $37.61 billion $430.42 million 19.47

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. McKesson is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

McKesson beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

