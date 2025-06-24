Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-1.970 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,329,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,476,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

