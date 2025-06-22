USDS 1-Day Volume Hits $4.57 Million (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $4.57 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDS token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,556.59 or 1.00500369 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.96 or 0.99556654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 7,120,326,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,128,446,172.43321748. The last known price of USDS is 0.99944022 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,487,091.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.